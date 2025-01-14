News
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit Netanyahu cabinet over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14 | 05:09
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit Netanyahu cabinet over Gaza deal
Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Tuesday to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if he agrees to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal being negotiated at talks in Qatar.
Ben-Gvir, whose departure would not bring down Netanyahu's government, urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a ceasefire deal, which he described as a dangerous capitulation to Hamas.
"This move is our only chance to prevent (the deal's) execution, and prevent Israel's surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 Israeli army soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain," Ben-Gvir said on X.
Smotrich said on Monday that he objects to the deal but did not threaten to bolt Netanyahu's coalition. A majority of ministers are expected to back the phased ceasefire deal, which details a halt to fighting and the release of hostages.
Ben-Gvir echoed remarks by Smotrich, who said on Monday Israel should keep up its military campaign in Gaza until the complete surrender of Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose Oct. 7 2023 attack caused the war.
Reuters
