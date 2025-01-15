Israeli official says Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 08:15
High views
Israeli official says Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Reuters
0min
Israeli official says Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Reuters

Hamas has agreed to the Gaza ceasefire and hostage return proposal shared by Qatari negotiators, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Reuters
 
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13

Israel's president says Gaza deal 'right move' to bring hostages back

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:46

Gaza truce deal reached between Israel, Hamas; truce to start Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:26

Qatar's PM confirms 33 Israeli hostages to be released in first phase of truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:17

Hamas says Gaza ceasefire deal is a result of Palestinian 'steadfastness'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

