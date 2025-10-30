Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman

30-10-2025 | 12:42
Nuclear testing never permissible &#39;under any circumstances:&#39; UN spokesman
Nuclear testing never permissible 'under any circumstances:' UN spokesman

A United Nations spokesman said Thursday that nuclear testing was never permissible "under any circumstances" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would seek to resume the practice.

"The secretary-general has repeatedly asserted that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided... nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq.

AFP

World News

United Nations

Nuclear

Donald Trump

Antonio Guterres

