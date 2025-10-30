Erdogan to German Chancellor: Don’t you see that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized Germany during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, accusing it of ignoring what he described as Israel’s “genocide” and the famine in Gaza.



Erdogan said that Israel possesses nuclear and other weapons that it uses to threaten Gaza, while the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has none. He added that Israel had attacked Gaza again in recent days despite the ceasefire agreement in the enclave.



“Doesn’t Germany see that?” he asked, stressing that it is a humanitarian duty for Turkey, Germany, and other countries to work to end the famine and massacres in Gaza.



Reuters