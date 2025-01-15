Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange that follows 15 months of war in Gaza, Qatar's prime minister said on Wednesday.



"In phase one, Hamas will be releasing 33 Israeli captives, including civilian women and female recruits, as well as children, elderly people... in return for a number of prisoners who are being held in Israeli prisons," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told a press conference.



AFP