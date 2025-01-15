Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a televised statement on Wednesday that a ceasefire and hostage-release deal announced between Israel and Hamas was the "right move" to bring all the captives home.



"As the president of the state of Israel, I say in the clearest terms: This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us -- whether to recover at home or to be laid to rest," said Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial.



AFP