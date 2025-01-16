Israel has "failed miserably" in Gaza, the leader of Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday, a day after a ceasefire deal was announced in the Palestinian territory.



"The Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared and clear goals, and failed miserably to recover its prisoners without an exchange deal," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised address, insisting that Israel and the US were "obliged" to accept the ceasefire.





AFP