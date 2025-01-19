Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists

Thousands of displaced Gazans carrying tents, clothes, and personal belongings began heading to their homes Sunday after a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after more than 15 months of war.



AFP journalists saw Palestinians traveling by truck, donkey cart, and on foot back to their homes through devastated swathes of Gaza, particularly in the northern parts of the Palestinian territory.



AFP