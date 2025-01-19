On LBCI, Hamas official discusses national unity government and Gaza administration plans

Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abd al-Hadi, told LBCI that the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement includes the release of three female hostages by Hamas in exchange for 90 detainees from the other side.



"Over the next 42 days, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in return for large numbers of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, based on the nature of their sentences and the type of their activities," Abd al-Hadi said.



He explained that humanitarian aid would enter Gaza through hundreds of trucks, with a pre-approved list specifying the sector's needs.



Abd al-Hadi added, "There will also be withdrawals from densely populated areas to a buffer zone of 700 meters in depth along the northern and eastern fronts, followed by a complete withdrawal later."



He emphasized that the process of releasing captives would be documented on video, explaining, "It is important for us to send a message about how we treat detainees humanely, as we have in the past. The resistance operates in accordance with international laws, unlike Israel, which acts with criminality."



Abd al-Hadi stressed Hamas' commitment to halting aggression and facilitating the agreement, highlighting a clause in the deal stipulating that released prisoners must not be re-arrested by the Israeli military.



He also noted the factors that contributed to reaching this agreement, stating, "The key factor is the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the Israeli military leadership's realization that no military victory is possible regardless of how long the war lasts, and, thirdly, Trump's policies."



Abd al-Hadi mentioned ongoing discussions regarding the formation of a national unity government, adding that Hamas aims to oversee Gaza's administration with a professional and competent national approach. Alternatively, he proposed establishing a community support committee if forming a government proves unfeasible.