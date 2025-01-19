Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 11:06
High views
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
0min
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel

The Israeli military said on Sunday that the three released hostages had crossed into Israeli territory accompanied by its troops.

"A short while ago, accompanied by the military and ISA (security agency) forces, the released hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory. The released hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 
