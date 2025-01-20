Reestablishing the health system in Gaza will be "complex and challenging" after more than 15 months of war, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday as a ceasefire took effect.



"Addressing the massive health needs and restoring the health system in Gaza will be a complex and challenging task, given the scale of destruction, operational complexity and constraints involved," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on social media platform X.



AFP