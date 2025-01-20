Restoring Gaza's health system will be 'complex and challenging task,' WHO says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Restoring Gaza&#39;s health system will be &#39;complex and challenging task,&#39; WHO says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Restoring Gaza's health system will be 'complex and challenging task,' WHO says

Reestablishing the health system in Gaza will be "complex and challenging" after more than 15 months of war, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday as a ceasefire took effect.

"Addressing the massive health needs and restoring the health system in Gaza will be a complex and challenging task, given the scale of destruction, operational complexity and constraints involved," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on social media platform X.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Sector

Restore

World Health Organization

LBCI Next
China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect
Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39

China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:35

France to keep fighting for release of French-Israeli hostages, says FM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18

Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39

China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details

LBCI
World News
11:55

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More