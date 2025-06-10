News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange
World News
10-06-2025 | 10:31
Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Russia said Tuesday it had exchanged captured soldiers with Ukraine, the second stage of an agreement struck at peace talks last week for each side to free more than 1,000 prisoners.
"By the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the second group of Russian servicemen was returned," the Russian defense ministry said on social media, adding: "In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over."
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Prisoner
Exchange
