Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20 | 07:15
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday that at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed and 111,091 others injured in the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The ministry added that 60 people were killed, and the bodies of 62 others were recovered over the past 24 hours.

Reuters
