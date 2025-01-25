News
Israel to free longest-serving Palestinian inmate: Prisoners group
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-01-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel to free longest-serving Palestinian inmate: Prisoners group
Israel will on Saturday free a Palestinian inmate who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention, Mohammed al-Tous, who was jailed for nearly four decades, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group.
Aged 69 and in prison since 1985, Tous is a member of Fatah, the movement founded by late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Tous was on the list of detainees to be released in exchange for four Israeli hostages released on Saturday by Hamas, the NGO told AFP.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinian
Inmate
Prisoners
