Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 11:52
Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap
Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap

Two Palestinian sources told AFP on Sunday that an Israeli woman held hostage in Gaza, and whose release Israel demands to allow the return of displaced Palestinians, will be handed over within days.

"Arbel Yehud is expected to be freed before the next (hostage-prisoner) exchange" scheduled for Saturday, said a source from the Islamic Jihad militant group. Another Palestinian source familiar with the issue confirmed that Yehud is expected to be released by Friday.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Free

Gaza

Hostage

Israel

