Palestinian militants begin handover of three Israeli hostages in latest stage of ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-01-2025 | 05:30
Palestinian militants begin handover of three Israeli hostages in latest stage of ceasefire deal
Palestinian militants begin handover of three Israeli hostages in latest stage of ceasefire deal

Palestinian militants began handing over three Israeli hostages in Gaza on Thursday in return for 110 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in the latest stage of a ceasefire deal.

An Israeli soldier, Agam Berger, wearing an olive green uniform, was led through a narrow ally between heavily damaged buidings and over piles of rubble in Jabalia in northern Gaza before being handed to the Red Cross.

Gadi Moses, 80, and Arbel Yahud, 29, both abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct 7. 2023, hugged one another in the presence of masked gunmen in black uniforms, a video released by Hamas ally Islamic Jihad showed. They are expected to be handed over at another site, in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Militants

Hamas

Israeli

Hostages

Ceasefire

Deal

Israel asks US Envoy Steve Witkoff to intervene over footage of hostage release in Khan Yunis: Amal Shehadeh
US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh
