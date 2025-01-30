Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army

Two more Israeli hostages along with five foreigners held captive in Gaza were handed over to the Red Cross on Thursday, the Israeli military said.



"According to information communicated by the Red Cross, seven hostages, including two Israelis and five foreign nationals, were transferred to them and are on their way toward Israeli army and ISA (security agency) forces in the Gaza Strip," the military said. The two Israeli hostages to be freed were Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud. Five Thais were also to be released.





AFP