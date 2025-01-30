Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed what he described as "shocking scenes" during the handover of seven hostages on Thursday, including two Israelis.



"I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is yet another proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization," Netanyahu said in a statement, after television images showed gunmen struggling to control hundreds of Gazans who had gathered to witness the handover.





AFP