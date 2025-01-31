Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt is to reopen Saturday following a fourth exchange of hostages and prisoners under a truce agreement, a Hamas official and a source with knowledge of discussions told AFP.



"The mediators informed Hamas of Israel's approval to open Rafah crossing tomorrow, Saturday, after the completion of the fourth batch of prisoner exchange," the Hamas official said, with the source explaining evacuations of the injured would take place at the crossing "as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement."





AFP