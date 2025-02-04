Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

04-02-2025 | 00:36
Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US
Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official sent a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposing plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza, as suggested by President Donald Trump in late January.

The letter was sent on Monday and signed by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh. It was reported first by Axios, which said the top diplomats met in Cairo over the weekend.

"Reconstruction in Gaza should be through direct engagement with and participation of the people of Gaza. Palestinians will live in their land and help rebuild it," the letter said.

"And they should not be stripped of their agency during reconstruction as they must take ownership of the process with the support of the international community."

