Moscow urges Hamas to release Russian hostage from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-02-2025 | 05:27
A senior Russian diplomat urged a top official of the Palestinian movement Hamas on Monday to keep to its commitment to release a Russian hostage held by the group since its raid on Israel in October 2023.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov raised the issue in talks in Moscow with Musa Abu Marzuk, a member of Hamas's Politburo, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It was again stressed from the Russian side that it was vital to fulfill the promise expressed by the Hamas leadership concerning the release of Russian citizen A. Trufanov and others being held hostage in the Gaza Strip," it said.

The statement also noted the "importance of continuing appropriate work in the interests of achieving inter-Palestinian unity."


Reuters
 
Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey
Israel's PM office says delegation to visit Doha for ceasefire talks
