Israel's PM office says delegation to visit Doha for ceasefire talks

Israel will send a delegation to Doha this week for talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.



"Israel is preparing for the working-level delegation to leave for Doha at the end of this week in order to discuss technical details related to the continued implementation of the agreement," the office said in a statement following meetings in Washington between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump's advisors.



AFP