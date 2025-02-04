News
Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey
04-02-2025
Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey
Fifteen Palestinian prisoners among dozens freed by Israel under the Jan. 19 ceasefire agreement with Hamas arrived in Turkey on Tuesday following deportation to Egypt, the Hamas prisoners media office said.
They are the first taken in by a third country apart from Egypt under the ceasefire terms, which bar prisoners convicted by Israel of violent attacks from returning to the Palestinian territories.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Prisoners
Free
Ceasefire
Turkey
Israel
Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency
Moscow urges Hamas to release Russian hostage from Gaza
