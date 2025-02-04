Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-02-2025 | 06:02
Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey
Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkey

Fifteen Palestinian prisoners among dozens freed by Israel under the Jan. 19 ceasefire agreement with Hamas arrived in Turkey on Tuesday following deportation to Egypt, the Hamas prisoners media office said.

They are the first taken in by a third country apart from Egypt under the ceasefire terms, which bar prisoners convicted by Israel of violent attacks from returning to the Palestinian territories.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Prisoners

Free

Ceasefire

Turkey

Israel

Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency
Moscow urges Hamas to release Russian hostage from Gaza
