Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 11:09
High views
Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks
Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks

Egypt on Thursday said Israeli support for U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Gazans "weakens and destroys the negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and incites a return to fighting."

The statement from truce mediator Egypt's foreign ministry referred to "statements issued today by a number of members of the Israeli government," without naming them.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had earlier on Thursday instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal "remarkable."


