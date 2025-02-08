Israeli hostage families group decries 'disturbing images' from Gaza release

An Israeli campaign group for the families of hostages held in Gaza condemned the "disturbing images" of three emaciated captives as they were forced to speak on stage Saturday ahead of their release by Hamas militants.



"The disturbing images from the release of Ohad, Eli, and Or serve as yet another stark and painful evidence that leaves no room for doubt -- there is no time to waste for the hostages! We must get them all out, down to the very last hostage. Now!" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.



AFP