Egypt condemns Israeli officials’ statements suggesting a Palestinian state on Saudi land

Egypt has condemned recent statements made by Israeli officials suggesting the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory, describing them as "reckless."



In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full rejection of these "irresponsible" remarks, emphasizing that they threaten the security and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The ministry reiterated that the security of Saudi Arabia is a "red line" and that Egypt will not allow it to be violated.



It also stressed that the stability and national security of Saudi Arabia are an integral part of Egypt's own security and the security of Arab nations, with no compromise on this matter.



Reuters