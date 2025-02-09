News
Israeli military says several militants killed in expanded West Bank operation
09-02-2025 | 02:13
Israeli military says several militants killed in expanded West Bank operation
Israeli security forces have killed a number of militants and detained several wanted people in Nur Shams in the West Bank, a military spokesperson said on Sunday, announcing the expansion of a military operation in the occupied territory.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Operation
West Bank
Militants
