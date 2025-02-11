Hamas says Trump warning 'further complicates' Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 02:54
High views
0min
Hamas says Trump warning 'further complicates' Gaza truce

A senior Hamas leader said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's warning for the group to immediately release all Israeli hostages "further complicates matters" relating to the fragile Gaza truce.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that both parties must respect, and this is the only way to return the prisoners (hostages)," Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP. "The language of threats has no value and further complicates matters," he added.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Donald Trump

Gaza

Ceasefire

Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs
Israeli kibbutz says elderly hostage held in Gaza 'murdered'
