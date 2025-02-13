Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah

13-02-2025 | 07:06
Israel says will not allow &#39;heavy equipment&#39; into Gaza via Rafah
Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah

An Israeli government spokesman said Thursday that heavy machinery would not be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, even as footage showed trucks waiting at the border.

"There is no entry of caravans (mobile homes) or heavy equipment into the Gaza Strip, and there is no coordination for this," Omer Dostri, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote on X. Under an ongoing truce agreement, Rafah has been opened for evacuation of the wounded and sick. Other aid is also allowed to enter the territory via the Kerem Shalom crossing.



