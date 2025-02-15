Hamas says will not allow failure of ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2025 | 02:44
High views
Hamas says will not allow failure of ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Hamas confirmed that the resumption of the exchange process on Saturday came in line with its commitment to the mediators and the guarantees received that bind Israel to the agreement.

Hamas spokesperson  Abdul Latif al-Qanou stated that the movement will not allow the ceasefire agreement in Gaza to fail.

He added that Israel has no alternatives for releasing the remaining detainees other than fully implementing the ceasefire agreement. 

Al-Qanou accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "delaying and trying to evade the obligations of the Gaza agreement to save himself."

He said, "The ceasefire agreement has repercussions that could undermine Netanyahu’s government, just like the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. Netanyahu's delay and attempt to evade the agreement’s obligations to save himself and his government will not succeed."

Al-Qanou emphasized that Hamas is waiting for Israel to begin implementing the humanitarian protocol based on the promises and guarantees provided by the mediators.

He explained that "Hamas's position and the mediators' efforts have led to obligating the occupation, and communications are ongoing to follow up on this and prepare for the second phase of negotiations," according to Sky News Arabia.

