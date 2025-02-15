Israeli hostage group warns against Gaza truce 'collapse' after captives freed

Israeli hostage group warns against Gaza truce 'collapse' after captives freed

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza warned against derailing the ongoing truce, insisting that the momentum gained in recent weeks must not be lost.

"We cannot let this agreement collapse; we must continue to use this momentum to make a swift and responsible agreement for everyone!" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement after three more hostages were freed earlier in the day as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

AFP
