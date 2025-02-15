More must be done by all sides for 'dignified' Gaza hostage-prisoner releases: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday criticized both Hamas and Israel over their conduct during a sixth swap of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians prisoners in Israeli jails.



"The ICRC continues to raise its concerns about the way hostage and detainee releases are carried out. Despite repeatedly calling for all transfers to be carried out in a dignified and private manner, more must be done by all sides, including the mediators, to improve future transfers," the organization said in a statement following the release of three Israeli hostages for 369 Palestinian prisoners.





AFP