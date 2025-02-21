Israel PM calls on world to condemn 'horrific murders' of Bibas children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday called on the world to condemn what he described as the "horrific murders" of the two Bibas children, whose bodies Hamas handed over as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.



"The entire civilised world should condemn these horrific murders," Netanyahu said in a statement. "Who kidnaps a little boy and a baby and murders them? Monsters. That's who... I vow that I will not rest until the savages who executed our hostages are brought to justice."





AFP