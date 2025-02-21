News
Israel PM calls on world to condemn 'horrific murders' of Bibas children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-02-2025 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel PM calls on world to condemn 'horrific murders' of Bibas children
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday called on the world to condemn what he described as the "horrific murders" of the two Bibas children, whose bodies Hamas handed over as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
"The entire civilised world should condemn these horrific murders," Netanyahu said in a statement. "Who kidnaps a little boy and a baby and murders them? Monsters. That's who... I vow that I will not rest until the savages who executed our hostages are brought to justice."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
PM
Netanyahu
World
Condemn
Murders
Bibas
Children
