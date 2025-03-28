Spain's PM calls on US administration to reconsider new tariffs

28-03-2025 | 05:28
Spain&#39;s PM calls on US administration to reconsider new tariffs
Spain's PM calls on US administration to reconsider new tariffs

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called on U.S. administration to reconsider new tariffs on goods imported from Europe announced by President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the European Commission said the European Union is preparing a "robust, calibrated" response.

Reuters

