Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

21-02-2025 | 08:03
Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO
0min
Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

Israel will free 602 inmates from jails on Saturday as part of a hostage-prisoner swap with Hamas under an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.

Among those released, 445 are individuals from Gaza who were arrested after Hamas' October 7 attack that sparked the war, 60 are serving long sentences, 50 are serving life sentences, and 47 were re-arrested after a 2011 prisoner exchange, Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the NGO, told AFP.


