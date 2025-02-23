U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy on Sunday said the U.S. expects the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to go forward.



Steve Witkoff made the comment in a CNN interview when asked about Israel's decision to postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.



"We have to get an extension of Phase One," Witkoff said. "I'll be going to the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that."



Reuters