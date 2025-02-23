News
Trump's envoy says US expects 'phase two' of Israel-Hamas deal to proceed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-02-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump's envoy says US expects 'phase two' of Israel-Hamas deal to proceed
U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy on Sunday said the U.S. expects the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to go forward.
Steve Witkoff made the comment in a CNN interview when asked about Israel's decision to postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.
"We have to get an extension of Phase One," Witkoff said. "I'll be going to the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
