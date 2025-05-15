Israeli army chief says will use 'all tools' to find West Bank attackers

15-05-2025 | 04:20
Israeli army chief says will use &#39;all tools&#39; to find West Bank attackers
Israeli army chief says will use 'all tools' to find West Bank attackers

Israel's military will use "all the tools" at its disposal to find the perpetrators of a West Bank attack that left a pregnant Israeli woman dead, army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said Thursday.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal and reach the murderers in order to hold them accountable," Zamir said as he visited the scene of the attack on the woman's vehicle in the north of the occupied West Bank.


AFP
 

