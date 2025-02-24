Hamas refuses further talks without Israel releasing agreed-upon prisoners

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters on Sunday that the movement will not hold indirect talks with Israel through mediators regarding any further steps in the fragile ceasefire agreement unless Palestinian prisoners are released as agreed.



"There will be no discussions with the enemy through mediators on any step before the agreed-upon prisoners are released in exchange for the six Israeli captives," Naim said.



On Sunday, Israel announced that it had postponed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, which was scheduled for the previous day until Hamas meets its conditions.



Reuters