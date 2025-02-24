Hamas refuses further talks without Israel releasing agreed-upon prisoners

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-02-2025 | 00:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas refuses further talks without Israel releasing agreed-upon prisoners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas refuses further talks without Israel releasing agreed-upon prisoners

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters on Sunday that the movement will not hold indirect talks with Israel through mediators regarding any further steps in the fragile ceasefire agreement unless Palestinian prisoners are released as agreed.

"There will be no discussions with the enemy through mediators on any step before the agreed-upon prisoners are released in exchange for the six Israeli captives," Naim said.

On Sunday, Israel announced that it had postponed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, which was scheduled for the previous day until Hamas meets its conditions.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Release

Hostages

Prisoners

Israel

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners
Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:39

White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:39

UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:39

White House backs Israel's decision to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Israel's PM says ready 'at any moment' to resume Gaza fighting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Trump's envoy says US expects 'phase two' of Israel-Hamas deal to proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:39

UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Allegations of parliament closure “fabricated,” says Nabih Berri's office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Israeli army publishes footage of airstrikes killing Hezbollah's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Crowds march behind coffins as Nasrallah and Safieddine's funeral prayers conclude

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More