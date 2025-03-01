Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

01-03-2025 | 10:11
Hamas says ready to complete &#39;remaining stages&#39; of Gaza truce deal
Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

Hamas said on Saturday it was ready to go ahead with the "remaining stages" of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as the first phase drew to a close with uncertainty over the following stages.

"We affirm our keenness to complete the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction, and lifting the siege," the Palestinian militant group said in a letter to the Arab League summit due to be held on March 4.

"We categorically reject the attempt to impose any non-Palestinian projects or forms of administration or the presence of any foreign forces on the territory of the Gaza Strip," it added.

AFP
