News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain sanctions Israeli far-right ministers over Gaza comments
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-06-2025 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain sanctions Israeli far-right ministers over Gaza comments
Britain and four other nations on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway joined Britain in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir - a West Bank settler - and finance minister Smotrich.
"Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable," British foreign minister David Lammy, along with the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway said in a joint statement.
"This is why we have taken action now to hold those responsible to account," the statement said.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said that the sanctions included targeted financial restrictions and travel bans.
Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, said the move was "outrageous" and the Israeli government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the "unacceptable decision."
Smotrich, speaking at the inauguration of a new settlement in the Hebron Hills, spoke of "contempt" for Britain's move.
"Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again. We are determined God willing to continue building."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
Sanctions
Israeli
Far-Right
Ministers
Gaza
Comments
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Bezalel Smotrich
Next
UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Far-right Israeli minister announces creation of 22 settlements in West Bank
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Far-right Israeli minister announces creation of 22 settlements in West Bank
0
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
0
World News
2025-04-04
Trump, Musk and Vance voice support for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen
World News
2025-04-04
Trump, Musk and Vance voice support for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen
0
Middle East News
2025-04-14
EU ministers adopt Iran sanctions over citizen detentions
Middle East News
2025-04-14
EU ministers adopt Iran sanctions over citizen detentions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:39
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:39
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:00
US issues sanctions against charities supporting Hamas, PFLP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:00
US issues sanctions against charities supporting Hamas, PFLP
0
World News
09:37
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
World News
09:37
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
3
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
4
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
7
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
8
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More