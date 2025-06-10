Britain sanctions Israeli far-right ministers over Gaza comments

Britain and four other nations on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.



Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway joined Britain in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir - a West Bank settler - and finance minister Smotrich.



"Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable," British foreign minister David Lammy, along with the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway said in a joint statement.



"This is why we have taken action now to hold those responsible to account," the statement said.



Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said that the sanctions included targeted financial restrictions and travel bans.



Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, said the move was "outrageous" and the Israeli government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the "unacceptable decision."



Smotrich, speaking at the inauguration of a new settlement in the Hebron Hills, spoke of "contempt" for Britain's move.



"Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again. We are determined God willing to continue building."





Reuters