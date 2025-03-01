Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

Hamas' armed wing on Saturday released footage showing what appeared to be several Israeli hostages in Gaza as the first phase of a fragile ceasefire neared its expiry amid uncertainty over the next steps.



The video released by the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, which AFP was unable to verify immediately, showed three people whose faces were visible, two of whom appeared to be hostages released in February, with the third calling on the Israeli government to free him.



The video also showed two others with their faces blurred, accompanied by the message: "Only a ceasefire agreement brings them back alive".



AFP