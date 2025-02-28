Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

28-02-2025 | 12:50
Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7
2min
Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi      

Already living in constant anxiety over their security, Israelis now face a new source of unease: military investigations revealing critical failures on October 7, when Hamas breached Israel's security red lines.  

On that day, 5,600 Palestinians—mostly Hamas fighters—crossed into Israel from Gaza, shattering the perceived invincibility of Israel's border defenses. The attack exposed vulnerabilities in the military's technological superiority and intelligence capabilities.  

The investigations also highlighted a flawed perception within Israel's military and political leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding Hamas. 

Officials had assumed the group was deterred and seeking calm, while former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been orchestrating a strategic shift—from underground tunnel warfare to large-scale ground assaults.  

These revelations have raised concerns that similar miscalculations could occur on other fronts, particularly in Lebanon and Syria. 

Israeli political and military leaders, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, have issued repeated warnings, but their reassurances are no longer enough for a public demanding a fundamental shift in security strategy on various fronts as Israelis refuse calm.  

With tensions high, the possibility of escalating conflict across multiple fronts—including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria—remains real. Israel recognizes that its adversaries are regrouping, preparing for what it sees as an inevitable next round of fighting.

