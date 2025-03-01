News
Hamas rejects Israel's 'formulation' of extending first Gaza ceasefire phase
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-03-2025 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas rejects Israel's 'formulation' of extending first Gaza ceasefire phase
Hamas said on Saturday that it rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza on the day the first stage of the deal was set to expire.
The group's spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, also told Al-Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Ceasefire
Extension
Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7
Previous
