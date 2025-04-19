News
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-04-2025 | 10:39
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
Hamas' armed wing released a video on Saturday showing an Israeli hostage alive in Gaza speaking on a telephone in Hebrew.
The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released the more than four-minute clip, in which the hostage is seen sitting in a tiny room.
AFP was unable to immediately identify the hostage or verify the authenticity of the footage or when it was filmed.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Hostage
Gaza
Al-Qassam Brigades
