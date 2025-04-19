Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-04-2025 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive

Hamas' armed wing released a video on Saturday showing an Israeli hostage alive in Gaza speaking on a telephone in Hebrew.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released the more than four-minute clip, in which the hostage is seen sitting in a tiny room. 

AFP was unable to immediately identify the hostage or verify the authenticity of the footage or when it was filmed.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostage

Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades

LBCI Next
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-06

Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike

LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17

Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17

Hamas officials say consultations on response to Israel truce offer 'almost complete'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14

Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More