Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-03-2025 | 05:45
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hamas says Israel &#39;bears responsibility&#39; for hostages&#39; fate
0min
Hamas says Israel 'bears responsibility' for hostages' fate

Hamas said Sunday that Israel "bears responsibility" for the fate of hostages held in the Gaza Strip after it suspended the entry of humanitarian aid over a dispute on extending the ceasefire.

"The occupation (Israel) bears responsibility for the consequences of its decision on the population of the (Gaza) Strip and for the fate of its prisoners" held by Hamas or other armed groups, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Hostages

