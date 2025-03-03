Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-03-2025 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Israel worked to &#39;collapse&#39; Gaza truce deal: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday accused Israel of working to "collapse" a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and evade a continuation of the truce amid an impasse over its implementation.

"Violations of the agreement during the first phase prove beyond a doubt the (Israeli) occupation government was interested in the collapse of the agreement and worked hard to achieve that," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video statement, calling Israel's push for an extension of the deal "a blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering into negotiations for the second phase."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Collapse

Gaza

Truce

Deal

Statement

LBCI Next
Qatar calls Israel's halting of Gaza aid 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Gaza truce deal reached between Israel, Hamas; truce to start Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42

Egypt's alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' aims to sideline Hamas: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:19

Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Israel's government says Hamas has 'enough food to fuel an obesity epidemic' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:56

UK says 'no agreement' on Ukraine partial truce proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-23

Thousands take part in symbolic funeral for Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah in Baghdad

LBCI
World News
09:49

Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia  

LBCI
Middle East News
11:47

Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Lebanon's President Aoun departs for Riyadh on official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Haifa attacker was Israeli Druze recently returned from abroad: Police says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More