Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday accused Israel of working to "collapse" a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and evade a continuation of the truce amid an impasse over its implementation.



"Violations of the agreement during the first phase prove beyond a doubt the (Israeli) occupation government was interested in the collapse of the agreement and worked hard to achieve that," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video statement, calling Israel's push for an extension of the deal "a blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering into negotiations for the second phase."





AFP