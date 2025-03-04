Arab summit draft communique adopts Egypt's plan for Gaza

An Arab summit draft communique on Tuesday adopted an Egyptian plan for Gaza's future and called on the international community and financial institutions to provide support for the plan quickly.



An Arab plan for Gaza would counter U.S. President Donald Trump's ambition for a Middle East Riviera in the enclave.



Trump enraged the Arab world by declaring unexpectedly that the United States would take over Gaza, resettle its over 2-million Palestinian population and develop it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."



Reuters