Hamas leader says disarming 'a red line' amid Gaza truce impasse: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-03-2025 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas leader says disarming &#39;a red line&#39; amid Gaza truce impasse: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas leader says disarming 'a red line' amid Gaza truce impasse: AFP

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP Tuesday that disarming is a red line for his movement and other Palestinian militant groups in negotiations to extend the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

"Any talk about the resistance's weapons is nonsense. The resistance's weapons are a red line for Hamas and all resistance factions," Abu Zuhri said shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar demanded the "full demilitarization" of Gaza to proceed to the second stage of the January truce.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Sami Abu Zuhri

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
Arab summit draft communique adopts Egypt's plan for Gaza
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Red Cross says is 'vital' Gaza truce; aid delivery kept up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49

Israel says expands West Bank offensive inside city of Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47

Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

LBCI
Middle East News
13:11

Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:47

Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More