Hamas leader says disarming 'a red line' amid Gaza truce impasse: AFP

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP Tuesday that disarming is a red line for his movement and other Palestinian militant groups in negotiations to extend the fragile Gaza ceasefire.



"Any talk about the resistance's weapons is nonsense. The resistance's weapons are a red line for Hamas and all resistance factions," Abu Zuhri said shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar demanded the "full demilitarization" of Gaza to proceed to the second stage of the January truce.



AFP