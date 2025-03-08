News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-03-2025 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Hamas said there are "positive indicators" over the possible start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal without giving further details.
"We affirm our readiness to engage in the second-phase negotiations in a way that meets the demands of our people, and we call for intensified efforts to aid the Gaza Strip and lift the blockade on our suffering people," the group's spokesman, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, said in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Ceasefire
Negotiations
Next
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22
Hamas releases six Israeli hostages as second phase of ceasefire negotiations faces hurdles — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22
Hamas releases six Israeli hostages as second phase of ceasefire negotiations faces hurdles — The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials
0
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Saudi condemns 'outlaw groups' after clashes with Syria government forces
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Saudi condemns 'outlaw groups' after clashes with Syria government forces
0
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-02-19
Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv: Ukrainian media
World News
2025-02-19
Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv: Ukrainian media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More