Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-03-2025 | 10:20
High views
Hamas sees &#39;positive indicators&#39; for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Hamas said there are "positive indicators" over the possible start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal without giving further details.

"We affirm our readiness to engage in the second-phase negotiations in a way that meets the demands of our people, and we call for intensified efforts to aid the Gaza Strip and lift the blockade on our suffering people," the group's spokesman, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, said in a statement.

