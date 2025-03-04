News
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-03-2025 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce
Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that Israel demands Gaza's "full demilitarization" and Hamas' removal in order to proceed to the second phase of a January ceasefire deal.
"We don't have an agreement on phase two. We demand total demilitarization of Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad out, and give us our hostages. If they agree to that, we can implement it tomorrow," Saar told a news conference in Jerusalem.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Demilitarization
Gaza
Truce
Israel
Hamas
Hamas leader says disarming 'a red line' amid Gaza truce impasse: AFP
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
Related Articles
0
0
0
0
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction
0
Middle East News
10:05
Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'
Middle East News
10:05
Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Israel says expands West Bank offensive inside city of Jenin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49
Israel says expands West Bank offensive inside city of Jenin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47
Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47
Hamas urges Arab summit to 'thwart' Gaza displacement plan
0
Middle East News
08:57
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
Middle East News
08:57
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
0
World News
2025-02-20
Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia
World News
2025-02-20
Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia
0
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
2
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
