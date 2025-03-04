Israel demands 'full demilitarization' for phase two of Gaza truce

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that Israel demands Gaza's "full demilitarization" and Hamas' removal in order to proceed to the second phase of a January ceasefire deal.



"We don't have an agreement on phase two. We demand total demilitarization of Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad out, and give us our hostages. If they agree to that, we can implement it tomorrow," Saar told a news conference in Jerusalem.



AFP